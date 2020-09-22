Coronavirus

Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.

His former bandmate Frankie Vallie wrote in a post on Facebook that DeVito had died, and said, "We send our love to his family during this most difficult time."

Actor Alfred Nittoli said in a separate Facebook post that DeVito died Monday evening in Las Vegas at the age of 92.



DeVito along with Valli, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi founded the Four Seasons in 1960 and sang huge hits like, Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Oh, What a Night."

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which opened in 2005, tells the story of the band. The musical eventually won a Tony award for best musical, a Grammy Award for best cast album, and was made into a feature film.

RELATED: Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a long battle with COVID-19, and messages of support are pouring in from around the world.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthnew jerseymedicalcelebrity deathscoronavirusmusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Church bells ring out for more than 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19 | WATCH
Pennsylvania launches new COVID-19 notification app
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
St. Joe's grad dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Judge declines to stay ruling on Pennsylvania crowd size
Bed Bath & Beyond in Montco among 63 stores closing
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Church bells ring out for more than 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19 | WATCH
Kenney in self-quarantine after being exposed to person with COVID-19
Push for Voter Registration Underway in Pennsylvania
Show More
Despite new CDC guidance, Philly residents gear up for Halloween
US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Delran shuts down football program after COVID-19 cases
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
Vanessa Bryant suing LA County Sheriff's Dept. over leaked Kobe crash photos
More TOP STORIES News