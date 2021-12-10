Top 6: Holiday activities in Philadelphia Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and there is so much to do! I found some festive activities that you can tack on to your list before the big day!is hosting a holiday window decorating contest! You can avoid the larger crowds, and cast your vote for the best storefront window, all while exploring the historic neighborhood with more than 100 retail stores. I couldn't help myself but wander into Bone Jour, the pet store with everything your fur-babies need. My dogs, Jake and Rocky, have been good boys this year!, Northern Liberties' newest Italian hot spot, has figured out how to transition into the holiday season with a winter dining experience that you just won't get anywhere else.You can eat inside like you normally would, or you can be like me and dine right inside a toasty igloo with Cinderella. She often makes appearances during brunch!I could eat their bacon egg and sundried tomato pizza for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, but the Italian classic - prosciutto and melon with a honey balsamic glaze - comes in a close second. The hot peppermint espresso martini and their mulled wine hit the spot. And it wasn't the cozy fire inside the igloo turning up the heat, it was the spicy rigatoni, with long hot vodka sauce and garlic ricotta.With just one step inside Center City's Christmas pop-up bar,, you will be transported to a wintery wonderland with so much snow, sparkles and sweet sips, you won't believe you're still in Philly!They have a shot named after the Grinch. It's green, minty, and dipped in chocolate shavings, but the best part is...you can eat the candy cane shot glass!The "Canned Goods", is a cinnamon-spiced Bacardi & blueberry Red Bull cocktail, and every time you buy one, a dollar goes to charity.The Grey Goose in a pear tree is a cocktail made right inside an ornament, which you can drink out of, and keep the decoration for your tree!