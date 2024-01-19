Top 6: New Philadelphia restaurants - Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're checking out two more new restaurants in this week's Top 6.

This one's for you if you like Tex-Mex and seafood towers that can feed all your friends.

6abc's Jessica Boyington takes us to a spot that took one of the most popular burgers in the country and put it on a taco.

LOCH BAR

Loch Bar is Center City's newest seafood geared restaurant and it's right on the bustling corner of Spruce and Broad. Grab a "Last Train Home", an Aperol and rye whiskey cocktail, or whatever your heart desires...the bartenders here are craft cocktails experts!

This place is perfect for Raw Bar lover and foodies who like a large selection of seafood, with even larger portions.

What I loved:

-Cream of Crab Soup

-Bone in Halibut Chop (with lemon butter and fried capers)

-Crab Cakes (9 ounces total!)

-Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

HI-LO TACOS

Hi-Lo Tacos is a Tex-Mex style taqueria with high quality food in a low maintenance and casual dining room. Like any proper taqueria, they have a big bar, with ranch water on tap. You can get tacos anytime through their late night window...this means breakfast tacos too!

What I loved:

-Yellowtail Tostada

-Buffalo Wings (with homemade ranch)

-Chicken Fajita Taco

-Smash Burger Taco (it tastes like a Big Mac!)

