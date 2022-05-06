restaurants

Top Mexican restaurants in Philadelphia (Part 2)

More top Mexican restaurants in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With so many Mexican restaurants to choose from in our area, you're going to have a hard time picking just one.

So I got down and dirty, and found some places that will mess up your clothes, your face and some that will knock your socks right off!

Anejo sits at the Piazza in Northern Liberties. Come here to experience original takes on traditional tastes!

The artistic, sleek decor gives the vibe some elegance, which you need to counterbalance what happens once you dig into a meal.

The pork shoulder tacos are a menu staple, but the beef birria tacos with consommé are the menu item you MUST ORDER.

You can also grab a margarita flight or one of their gorgeous specialty cocktails, like the apple puree-based Perro Verde. The fiery flavor of the La Diabla with spicy tequila and ginger beer is hard to describe, but the name says it all...it means she-devil!

A short walk up the street will run you right into El Camino. This party spot is a hip, Mexican cantina meets southern smokehouse, and it's one of the few restaurants you can find that gives you a full-fledged Tex-Mex menu.

They gave me TWO drinks that were a whopping 32 ounces! A frozen concoction of sangria and their homemade margarita, and since I've always been a shoe girl, my favorite was the Mexican Mai Tai in a boot-shaped glass!

I also snacked on some grilled corn and shrimp tacos, but the thing they do best here is meat...and the beef tacos were no exception.

But before my waistline could snap, they gave me The Chronic. It's applewood and cherry smoked pulled pork, mixed with a heaping scoop of mac and cheese, and bacon on a toasted bun, with a mound of pickles and a side of fries.

