More top sushi spots in Philadelphia (Part 2)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You don't have to worry if you're not the best with your chopsticks skills, you can eat at these top sushi spots however you'd like! (And tell them I sent you!)is a combination of a casual BYOB and fine dining with the highest quality sushi that you can find.This small yet sleekly decorated space off Spruce Street in Center City opened eight years ago, quickly becoming a neighborhood staple.In addition to seafood, they have a variety of small plates and entrees like the pan-fried scallop and shitake mushroom bowl, and the sizzling salmon teriyaki.What they do best though are their specialty rolls, they have over 50...I got to try a boatload of them! The Temple Roll just might be the best sushi roll in the entire city. (I know that's a bold statement, but I said what I said!) It's spicy yellowtail, tempura flakes and crunchy garlic, wrapped in black pepper white tuna. It's plated over Japanese sauce and lightly torched, making it warm and crispy with each bite.If you can't dine in, you'll want to pick up your order in person so that you can meet Bleu Bot! He's a robot who will personally hand you your order!is a modern Japanese concept thought up by chef and restauranteur Michael Schulson. Since this bi-level speakeasy opened in 2016, it's been tough to get a table, but I promise it's so worth it once you do.A dark walk down some dimly lit stairs brings you to the main space. The gloomy ambiance is romantic and mysterious, designed to look like a Japanese fishing ship.I had some fresh cuts from the sushi bar, like the Hamachi yellowtail sashimi with ponzu, crispy rice, and citrus, and the most popular roll on the menu, the Big Eyed Tuna Roll! (Also known as the Double Knot Roll.) It's shrimp tempura, pickled jalapeños, spicy mayo, and ginger, with tuna and avocado purée on top. You're going to want to order some robatayaki too.I tried the quail and the Kobe beef skewer with yakitori glaze, and washed it all down with one of their fancy cocktails, the champagne-based "Lover's Knot."