Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident on Tuesday night in the city's Torresdale section.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 11000 block of Knight's Road.
Police the 57-year-old man was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.
The driver did remain at the scene, police say.
