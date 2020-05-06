Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident on Tuesday night in the city's Torresdale section.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 11000 block of Knight's Road.

Police the 57-year-old man was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver did remain at the scene, police say.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
