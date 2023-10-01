WATCH LIVE

Caught on video: Tow truck crashes into several parked cars in Philadelphia

The truck, which ended up on top of another car, had a vehicle on its bed at the time of the crash.

Sunday, October 1, 2023 3:42AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A ring camera caught the moment a tow truck driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into several parked cars in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened on East Clearfield Street near Mercer Street just before 9 p.m.

The truck, which ended up on top of another car, had a vehicle on its bed at the time of the crash.

There is no word on whether there are injuries at the scene.

Police are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.

