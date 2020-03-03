'Enough is enough': Tow truck driver recounts trying to stop stolen ambulance suspect in Philadelphia chase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 was over the scene as Joell Hilton, owner of the Greater Philadelphia Towing Company, tried to stop that stolen ambulance this past Friday night.

But Joell says this was actually his second interaction with the suspect, identified as 42-year-old city resident Mark Giwerowski.

In fact, Joell says he just happened to be nearby shortly after the incident started unfolding.

RELATED: Man arrested for stealing ambulance, leading police on chase in Northeast Philadelphia identified

VIDEO: See the stolen ambulance police chase its entirety


See the stolen ambulance police chase in Philadelphia in its entirety.



"As I was slowing down to make a right turn off from the Boulevard, I was struck in the back by the ambulance," Joell said. "I didn't even know it was stolen at first."

Surveillance video captures the scene a short time later as Giwerowski made his way through a gas station with police hot on his trail.

A tow truck driver tried to stop a police chase suspect in Philadelphia on February 28, 2020.



That's when Joell jumped into action.

"After like half an hour, 40 minutes, he is just riding around destroying stuff. It was like, enough is enough. He was down to like 15 miles an hour. I tried to take part of my tow-lift and slam it straight into the radiator, just to let it overheat, and he spun me," Joell said.

But while Joell's efforts did not end the situation, police were eventually able to move in and make the arrest.

Mark Giwerowski



Still, Joelle says he would certainly do it again, especially considering that the suspect was putting the safety of the community, and responding police officers, at risk.

Joell says, "My grandmother was a cop down in the first district. I wouldn't want that to happen to my grandmother. My aunt Ayer is down there right now. I wouldn't want that to happen to her, so I had no choice but to try and intervene a little bit."

Meanwhile, the suspect, who was shot three times by police, remains hospitalized.

He faces a list of charges when he is eventually released. Charges including robbery, carjacking, and aggravated assault.
