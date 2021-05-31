Community & Events

Navy veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones

EMBED <>More Videos

Veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones

NEW YORK -- As part of Live's ongoing "Good News Story of the Day" series, Kelly and Ryan turned the spotlight on a Navy veteran who has made it his mission to clean and restore headstones of service members.

Trae Zipperer of Ft. Myers, Florida says this mission began as a personal journey to connect with his daughter and American history.

He started out by tracing his family's roots, which pre-date the American Revolution. He learned that he had dozens of family members who fought in the Revolution and on both sides during the Civil War.

As he set out to find the graves of these family members, Zipperer discovered gravestones in a terrible state. So began his mission to clean and restore thousands of military gravestones across the country.

Watch the full interview from 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in the player above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmilitarylive kelly and ryan
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stray bullet kills man inside home on Thanksgiving: Neighbors
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Show More
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
More TOP STORIES News