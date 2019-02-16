1 dead following crash on I-95 in Delaware County

Chopper 6 was above a fatal crash that brought traffic to a standstill on I-95 in Delaware County Friday night.It happened in the northbound lanes just north of Route 420 around 10 p.m.Police tell Action News that one car, with four people inside, had stalled in one of the lanes when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.One person inside the broken down car was killed.The other three from that car, and the driver from the striking vehicle, were taken to Chester Crozer Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.So far there's no word on any charges in the accident.It caused 95 North to be closed down in this area for several hours while police investigated.------