1 killed, 1 critically injured after driver hits tree in Medford

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another was critically injured in a crash in Medford, Burlington County.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Medford-Mount Holly Road.
Police said a driver lost control on a curve and hit a tree.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person was thrown onto the road. The victim was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
