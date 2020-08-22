1 killed, 1 critically injured after driver hits tree in Medford

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another was critically injured in a crash in Medford, Burlington County.It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Medford-Mount Holly Road.Police said a driver lost control on a curve and hit a tree.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.A second person was thrown onto the road. The victim was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in critical condition.The crash remains under investigation.