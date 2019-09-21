Traffic

1 killed in ATV crash in Buena Vista Township, N.J.

BUENA VISTA TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a crash involving an ATV in South Jersey.

It happened at Cushman Avenue and Colton Lane in Buena Township, Atlantic County around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Police said the driver of the ATV, described as a man in his 20s, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
