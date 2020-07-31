Traffic

2 dead, 3 injured after vehicle crashes into tree then lands in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed and three others were injured after a crash in Southwest Philadelphia that resulted in a vehicle landing in Cobbs Creek.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Cobbs Creek Parkway near Upland Street.

Police said a driver lost control and the vehicle struck a tree. The vehicle then went down an embankment and landed in the creek.

Authorities said there were five people inside the vehicle.

First responders arrived to the scene and pulled victims from the vehicle.

All five were taken Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Two people died from injuries sustained in the crash. The three other victims are listed in serious, but stable condition.

Action News has learned one of the people killed in the crash was a 17-year-old boy. The other people in the car were all under 18.

Police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsouthwest philadelphiaaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No new positive results for Phillies; Cardinals game postponed
Massive Chester Co. fire injures 4, dozens left homeless
Fox attacks girl near NJ home, neighbor comes to her aid
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
PIAA responds after calls for parents at sporting events
Norristown School District suspends all fall sports
Isaias on track for US East Coast; Florida issues hurricane watch
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain At Times, Cooler Today
Answers to Election Day questions stirred by Trump's tweets
Police bodycam video shows dramatic horse rescue during fire
LA Zoo lions euthanized due to declining health
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
More TOP STORIES News