2 dead, 3 injured after vehicle crashes into tree then lands in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed and three others were injured after a crash in Southwest Philadelphia that resulted in a vehicle landing in Cobbs Creek.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Cobbs Creek Parkway near Upland Street.Police said a driver lost control and the vehicle struck a tree. The vehicle then went down an embankment and landed in the creek.Authorities said there were five people inside the vehicle.First responders arrived to the scene and pulled victims from the vehicle.All five were taken Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Two people died from injuries sustained in the crash. The three other victims are listed in serious, but stable condition.Action News has learned one of the people killed in the crash was a 17-year-old boy. The other people in the car were all under 18.Police are investigating.