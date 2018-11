A serious crash on the Schuylkill Expressway near the Roosevelt Boulevard has injured at least two people.The Action Cam was at the scene in the westbound lanes of the highway near the boulevard.A car went out of control at that scene around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.The car flipped over and ran into a PennDOT trailer that was sitting off the road.There's no word yet on the conditions of the injured.------