2 killed, 3 injured in Toms River crash

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) --Two people were killed and three others injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Toms River.
It happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 37 at Hospital Drive.
Police say the collision between a pickup truck and a car sent the truck onto its side.
Two women in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third woman in the car is in critical condition.
Witnesses say the car turned into the path of the truck.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps