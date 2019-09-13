3 killed in Plymouth Township crash, Ridge Pike reopens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5536867" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deadly crash shuts down Ridge Pike in Plymouth Twp, Pa.: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 13, 2019.

Action Cam Video: Deadly crash on Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania on September 13, 2019.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A source tells Action News three people were killed in a crash that shut down Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County for six hours.Authorities said an SUV and minivan collided around 11:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ridge Pike and Chemical Road.The source tells Action News there were fatalities in both vehicles.The source said one of the vehicles had to be travelling close to 100 mph in an area where the speed limit is 35 mph.One of the victims was ejected and another had to be cut out from a vehicle.A dozen police cruisers and five ambulances responded to the scene.Crews removed the two vehicles and the debris from the roadway shortly before 6 a.m.Though authorities originally said the roadway would be shut down until at least 9 a.m., they now say Ridge Pike should reopen sometime soon.For now, drivers who take Ridge Pike during their morning commute should seek alternative routes.