Crash leads to fire in Delaware County

Crash leads to fire in Delaware County. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on February 1, 2019.

NORWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) --
What started as a car crash ended with a fire in Delaware County.

Police say the driver lost control on West Amosland Road near Harrison Avenue in Norwood just after midnight Friday.

They say the vehicle crashed into a utility pole, bringing wires down and sparking a fire.

The driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital with an arm injury.

PECO crews were called to the scene to help restore power to the area.

