Delaware Memorial Bridge to see toll increase

It will soon cost more to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Cars and small trucks will see a one dollar increase to $5.

Commercial vehicles will pay two dollars more per axle.

The toll hike is tentatively scheduled to go into effect on March 1, 2019.

Bridge officials say the additional revenue will fund needed construction projects at the bridge and Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

