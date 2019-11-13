Driver slams into several vehicles sending SUV into house in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Emergency crews were called to an early morning multi-vehicle crash that sent an SUV into a house in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of N. Johnston Avenue and Tipton Street.
Police said the driver of a Chevy Impala hit six parked cars.
Four people were inside the Chevy that crashed; one person suffered a leg injury, according to police.
The impact of the crash sent an SUV onto the front porch of a home.
A building inspector has been called to the scene to check if the house is structurally sound.
Officials said the crash also started a small fire and shut down several streets in the area.
No other injuries have been reported.
