Franklin Square PATCO station to reopen after 4 decades

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A PATCO station in Philadelphia that has been closed for four decades will reopen, partly due to a massive grant.The $12.5 million federal grant presented to PATCO on Monday will go towards reopening the station at Franklin Square.It has been shuttered since 1979.Construction on the project, expected to cost $30 million, is set to begin late next year.Transit officials predict some 1,500 people will use the station per day, to travel between Philadelphia and South Jersey once it opens in early 2023.