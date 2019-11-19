Traffic

Franklin Square PATCO station to reopen after 4 decades

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A PATCO station in Philadelphia that has been closed for four decades will reopen, partly due to a massive grant.

The $12.5 million federal grant presented to PATCO on Monday will go towards reopening the station at Franklin Square.



It has been shuttered since 1979.

Construction on the project, expected to cost $30 million, is set to begin late next year.

Transit officials predict some 1,500 people will use the station per day, to travel between Philadelphia and South Jersey once it opens in early 2023.

