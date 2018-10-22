FISHTOWN (WPVI) --The repairs to a water main that flooded parts of Girard Avenue in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia are not going as planned.
Crews have had to extend the street closures. Girard Avenue is now closed from Columbia Street to Frankford Avenue in both directions.
The 20-inch water main broke late Wednesday night sending water rushing into the street.
Officials do not know when the repairs will be finished, but they are calling the work "extensive."
