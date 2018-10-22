TRAFFIC

Girard Avenue closure continues, extended due to water main break

Girard Avenue closures expand due to water main. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 22, 2018.

FISHTOWN (WPVI) --
The repairs to a water main that flooded parts of Girard Avenue in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia are not going as planned.

Crews have had to extend the street closures. Girard Avenue is now closed from Columbia Street to Frankford Avenue in both directions.
Repairs continue on Fishtown water main: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 5 p.m., October 18, 2018



The 20-inch water main broke late Wednesday night sending water rushing into the street.

Officials do not know when the repairs will be finished, but they are calling the work "extensive."

Action Cam Video: A 20-inch water main breaks in Fishtown on October 18, 2018.


