Indego bike share offering 30-day pass for $5 in response to pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One transit option in Philadelphia that might be overlooked during the pandemic is a bike share.Indego is offering a discounted rate of $5 for your first 30-day pass.That provides users with unlimited, 1-hour rides for the month.Sign up at RideIndego.com and use the code: INDESAFE.If you have a Pennsylvania ACCESS card, you can sign up for $2.50.The company says it is regularly disinfecting high-touch areas of the rental bikes.Indego is celebrating its 5th anniversary in Philadelphia."We know right now you need safe and reliable transit and we are proud to continue serving our city during this health crisis," the company said.