Traffic

Interstate 95 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 in Newark, Delaware has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-95, in the area of the Otts Chapel Road overpass near the Maryland border.

A tractor-trailer, a box truck and a work van were all involved.

The view from Chopper 6 showed extensive damage to the vehicles.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or a cause of this crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnewarki 95tractor trailerroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of possible "thrill-seeker" found on top of train
Assault allegations against Gritty unfounded, police say
2 dead after shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Rush Limbaugh reveals lung cancer diagnosis
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Finally, Andy Reid gets to hoist the Lombardi trophy
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Show More
Hopkinson school temporarily closed for environmental testing
Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm blaze in Trenton
Woman killed in Willingboro fire
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
AccuWeather: Much Milder Today, A Shower On Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News