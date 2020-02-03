Interstate 95 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 in Newark, Delaware has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-95, in the area of the Otts Chapel Road overpass near the Maryland border.A tractor-trailer, a box truck and a work van were all involved.The view from Chopper 6 showed extensive damage to the vehicles.There was no immediate word on any injuries or a cause of this crash.