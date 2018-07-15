Man killed by hit and run driver on I-495 in Newport, Delaware

Authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning on I-495 southbound in Newport, Delaware.The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday as a 2000 Toyota Avalon was traveling on the ramp from I-495 southbound onto the ramp to I-295 northbound.The driver, 33-year-old James N. Williams of Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, swerved out of the lane he was traveling in, and struck a barrier. The impact caused the vehicle to swerve across the lane, and land in a grassy area next to the roadway.As the vehicle traveled through the grass, the vehicle flipped and struck a tree.The driver got out of his car to make a phone call when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The suspect vehicle was described as a small, sports car, dark in color -- possibly a Honda Civic. It was last seen continuing south on the ramp.Two adult passengers who were in the Toyota Avalon were transported to Christiana Hospital, and treated for minor injuries.The crash continues to be investigated.------