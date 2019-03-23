Traffic

Man struck and killed in Kensington hit and run

Man struck and killed in Kensington hit and run. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 23, 2019.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- Police were called to the scene of a fatal hit and run accident late Friday night.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock Street and Lehigh Avenue in Kensington.

A 61-year-old man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved.

