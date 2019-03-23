KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- Police were called to the scene of a fatal hit and run accident late Friday night.
The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock Street and Lehigh Avenue in Kensington.
A 61-year-old man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved.
Man struck and killed in Kensington hit and run
