Medical vehicle crashes off Route 55 in Gloucester County

FRANKLIN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash involving a medical vehicle shut down a portion of Route 55 in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Monday.The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m., near Little Mill in Franklin Township.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the ambulance on its side in a wooded area off the roadway.The name on the vehicle read Tricare Medical Transportation.There were reports of multiple injuries, officials said.