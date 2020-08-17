Traffic

Medical vehicle crashes off Route 55 in Gloucester County

FRANKLIN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash involving a medical vehicle shut down a portion of Route 55 in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Monday.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m., near Little Mill in Franklin Township.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the ambulance on its side in a wooded area off the roadway.

The name on the vehicle read Tricare Medical Transportation.

There were reports of multiple injuries, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfranklin townshipaccidentambulancecrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy standing near ice cream truck struck by hit-and-run driver: Police
People living in Philly encampments told to leave by Tuesday morning
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Teen picking up pizza shot and killed in car: Police
2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
Temple students move into dorms, get tested for COVID-19
Arson suspect wanted for fire at PHA building
Show More
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Violent Weekend: 2 triple shootings Sunday in Philly
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Late Day Storm Possible
Democrats open a new kind of convention
Jamie Apody reports from Eagles Training Camp 2020
More TOP STORIES News