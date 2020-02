EMBED >More News Videos Video shows a minor explosion during a garbage truck fire on the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after a garbage truck went up in flames on the Walt Whitman Bridge on February 24, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action Cam was rolling as a garbage truck went up into flames on the Walt Whitman Bridge on Monday during the evening rush. Action News reporter Jaclyn Lee captured video of a minor explosion as the truck's tire goes flying during the blaze.The eastbound lane of the bridge is shut down as crews work to clear the scene.Chopper 6 was over the scene as the fire was extinguished.No injuries have been reported.