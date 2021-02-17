crash

Out-of-control driver sends SUV into parked cars, flips onto side in Tioga

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An out-of-control driver skidded across a Philadelphia street, slamming an SUV into parked cars before coming to a stop on its side, police said.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rising Sun Avenue and 11th Street in the city's Tioga section.

At least two other vehicles sustained significant damage to the driver's side.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle was injured.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate.
