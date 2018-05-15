TRAFFIC

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bordentown, N.J. ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 11 p.m. on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police have identified the pedestrian who was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Bordentown, Burlington County Monday night.

The victim is 18-year-old Angela Volcy.

Officials say it was just after 10 p.m. when 911 calls came in for an accident involving Volcy at the intersection of Routes 130 and 206.

Police say the Bordentown Regional High School student was struck by an Infiniti while crossing Crosswicks Road.

The driver appeared to have the right of way, police say.

Volcy died at the hospital, just before 11 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian strucknew jersey newstraffic accidentBordentown Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News