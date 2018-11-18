TRAFFIC

Police investigating crash involving police cruiser in Bucks County

Police investigating crash involving police cruiser in Bucks County. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 18, 2018.

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash involving a police cruiser in Bucks County.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on Taylorsville Road near Woodhill Road in Upper Makefield Township.

The police cruiser was seriously damaged.

Troopers had to close the road during the investigation.

At this point, it's not clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

