Police: SUV strikes 3 children at bus stop, killing boy, 11

Authorities say a sport utility vehicle struck three children waiting for a school bus in western Pennsylvania, killing an 11-year-old boy.State police in Butler County say the children were struck just before 9 a.m. Monday in Summit Township after the driver stopped at a stop sign and turned right but apparently didn't see the children standing or sitting along the roadway.The boy was pronounced dead at Butler Memorial Hospital. A 6-year-old boy was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital with what police believed to be a "major injury." His condition wasn't immediately available. A 9-year-old girl had an ankle injury described as minor.State police say glare from the sun may have been a factor in the accident. The Butler Area School District sent out its "thoughts and prayers."------