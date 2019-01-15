TRAFFIC

Police: SUV strikes 3 children at bus stop, killing boy, 11

Police: SUV strikes 3 children at bus stop, killing boy, 11. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 15, 2019.

BUTLER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a sport utility vehicle struck three children waiting for a school bus in western Pennsylvania, killing an 11-year-old boy.

State police in Butler County say the children were struck just before 9 a.m. Monday in Summit Township after the driver stopped at a stop sign and turned right but apparently didn't see the children standing or sitting along the roadway.

The boy was pronounced dead at Butler Memorial Hospital. A 6-year-old boy was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital with what police believed to be a "major injury." His condition wasn't immediately available. A 9-year-old girl had an ankle injury described as minor.

State police say glare from the sun may have been a factor in the accident. The Butler Area School District sent out its "thoughts and prayers."
