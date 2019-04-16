road closure

Roads reopen following early-morning boxcar fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Area roadways have reopened following a boxcar fire around midnight Tuesday morning on the East Falls Bridge near Martin Luther King Drive in Fairmount Park.

The response to the fire caused traffic issues in the area, as crews had difficulty getting water to the scene due to the location. Firefighters had to lay hoses nearly a half a mile to get to the fire, and it caused closures and delays for the morning commute.

EMBED More News Videos

Boxcar fire causes delays in morning commute: Karen Rogers reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 16, 2019



For several hours, Kelly Drive was closed between Lincoln Drive and North Ferry Road, and Ridge Avenue was shut down between Merrick Road and Midvale Avenue.

All of the roadways involved in the response have since reopened.

EMBED More News Videos

Boxcar fire on East Falls Bridge: Tamala Edwards reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 16, 2019



The fire

Officials said the fire broke out just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Investigators said boxcar was carrying paper and was fully involved in fire on the tracks. The tracks are used by CSX.

Officials from Norfolk Southern were called to the scene to assist.

There were no reports of injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphia newsphilly newstravelkelly drivefiretrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
City of Philadelphia issues road closures for July 4 festivities
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
Massive boulder 'the size of a building' blocks highway
Walnut Street ramp to I-76 to close for 25 days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News