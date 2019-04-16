Roads reopen following early-morning boxcar fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5252897" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Boxcar fire causes delays in morning commute: Karen Rogers reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Area roadways have reopened following a boxcar fire around midnight Tuesday morning on the East Falls Bridge near Martin Luther King Drive in Fairmount Park.The response to the fire caused traffic issues in the area, as crews had difficulty getting water to the scene due to the location. Firefighters had to lay hoses nearly a half a mile to get to the fire, and it caused closures and delays for the morning commute.For several hours, Kelly Drive was closed between Lincoln Drive and North Ferry Road, and Ridge Avenue was shut down between Merrick Road and Midvale Avenue.All of the roadways involved in the response have since reopened.Officials said the fire broke out just after midnight Tuesday morning.Investigators said boxcar was carrying paper and was fully involved in fire on the tracks. The tracks are used by CSX.Officials from Norfolk Southern were called to the scene to assist.There were no reports of injuries.