Second passenger dies after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County

Second passenger dies after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 2, 2018.

BURLINGTON COUNTY (WPVI) --
Police in Burlington County say a terrible crash on Tuesday has now claimed a second life.

As Action News told you earlier this week, a dump truck slammed into a van on Route 130 in Burlington.
RELATED: 1 dead, 2 hurt after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County, N.J.
The driver, 55-year-old Lisa Burdett of Pennsauken, was seriously hurt.

Her 69-year-old passenger, Maryann Mullica, was pronounced dead at the hospital that same day.

Another passenger, 78-year-old Evelyn Miller, died yesterday.

Both Mullica and Miller were from Burlington.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

His identity is being withheld, pending investigation.

