SEPTA ends paper transfers, replaces with Key Card

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SEPTA is reminding its customers that starting Wednesday, they will no longer be issuing paper transfers for travel on buses, subways, and trolleys.
Riders now need to use a SEPTA Key Card.
Those who use the Key Card with money loaded on Travel Wallet will receive the discounted $1 transfer for eligible trips.
Customers who are eligible for reduced fare travel will need to use a SEPTA Key Card with Travel Wallet to receive the half-fare $.50 transfer.
SEPTA say most customers have already made the switch to the Key Card, which was launched in June 2016.
The elimination of paper transfers follows the end of the token and magnetic stripe TransPass sales at SEPTA-operated locations earlier this year. Third-party retail sales of magnetic stripe passes will also end by Wednesday.
SEPTA says customers who are still using tokens and legacy TransPasses are urged to make the switch to the SEPTA Key.
For more information visit SEPTA Key.
