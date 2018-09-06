Truck dumps sand onto Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A dump truck carrying sand overturned on the westbound Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia.
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday on I-76 at University Avenue blocking all westbound lanes.
And now it looks like 4 accicents on I-76. The WB accident at University blocks all lanes. Within the EB gaper delay an accident just happened and now a lane is blocked there too. @6abc pic.twitter.com/DDh6l5oGIr— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) September 6, 2018
A gaper delay formed in the eastbound lanes and another accident happened as a result.
There were seven total crashes on the Schuylkill during the morning rush.
A crash near Belmont Avenue involved five vehicles, but that has was quickly pushed to the shoulder.
No injuries have been reported.
