Truck dumps sand onto Schuylkill Expressway

And now it looks like 4 accicents on I-76. The WB accident at University blocks all lanes. Within the EB gaper delay an accident just happened and now a lane is blocked there too. @6abc pic.twitter.com/DDh6l5oGIr — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) September 6, 2018

A dump truck carrying sand overturned on the westbound Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia.The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday on I-76 at University Avenue blocking all westbound lanes.A gaper delay formed in the eastbound lanes and another accident happened as a result.There were seven total crashes on the Schuylkill during the morning rush.A crash near Belmont Avenue involved five vehicles, but that has was quickly pushed to the shoulder.No injuries have been reported.------