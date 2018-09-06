SCHUYLKILL EXPRESSWAY

Truck dumps sand onto Schuylkill Expressway

Multiple crashes on Schuylkill Expressway. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on September 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A dump truck carrying sand overturned on the westbound Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday on I-76 at University Avenue blocking all westbound lanes.


A gaper delay formed in the eastbound lanes and another accident happened as a result.

There were seven total crashes on the Schuylkill during the morning rush.

A crash near Belmont Avenue involved five vehicles, but that has was quickly pushed to the shoulder.

No injuries have been reported.

