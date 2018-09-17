NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Train derails during Florence flooding, forcing road closure near Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

The railroad company said nine locomotives and five railcars ran off the track.

CHARLOTTE, NC --
A rail company says it's investigating whether heavy rains from Florence contributed to a train derailment in North Carolina.

CSX said in a news release that the derailment happened Sunday night in Anson County, about 50 miles southeast of Charlotte.

The railroad company said nine locomotives and five railcars ran off the track.

The company said none of the cars was carrying hazardous materials. But some of the locomotives spilled diesel fuel and motor oil. The company says it is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the cleanup. The two train crew members were taken to local hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencetrain derailmentu.s. & worldnorth carolina newstrain accidentCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
Sarah Bloomquist reports from Wilimington, NC
VIDEO: Aerial look at destructive NC flooding from Florence
NC churchgoers gather at grocery store for song, prayer during Florence
Jersey shore beaches take a beating from Florence
More north carolina news
Top Stories
Police: Son killed father in Yeadon, dumped body in Gladwyne
Carson Wentz to be starting quarterback for Week 3 game
Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Rain From Ex-Florence Later Today and Tonight
Dover rape suspect remains on the loose
Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Delaware County
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis quits during halftime
Show More
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
FEMA testing 'Presidential Alert' messages to your phone
Authorities: Man killed in Pa. police-involved shooting
Teen killed after hail of bullets fired in Cobbs Creek
Upper Perkiomen HS reopens Monday after mold issue
More News