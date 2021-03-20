Transgender woman stabbed multiple times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that left a transgender woman critically injured.

It happened around midnight Saturday on the 200 block of Montana Street in the city's Germantown section.

Police say the suspect met the 32-year-old victim last night and brought her back to a home where he lives with his mother.

Officials say the suspect discovered the woman is transgender and proceeded to stab her multiple times across the body.

The suspect's mother called 911.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

The suspect is in police custody.

No word on charges he is facing at this time.
