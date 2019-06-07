Travel

Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas, damaging apartment, car

LAS VEGAS -- It was a shocking sight, even for Las Vegas, when part of an airplane door fell from the sky.

The airplane door panel fell, hitting an apartment building and car.

No one was hurt.

The incident happened near Nellis Air Force Base.

So far, there is no word on what type of plane the debris fell from, but officials say it does not appear to be from a civilian plane.

The FAA is now investigating.
