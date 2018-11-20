Experts say holiday travel is busier than last year

TRAVEL

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The holiday travel rush has begun. People are flying, driving or taking a train to their Thanksgiving destination.

And this year the experts predict the number of people leaving home for the holiday is higher than usual.

Olivia Kapp of Atlanta said, "My plans are to spend time with my family and eat good food."

The Thanksgiving migration is on.

At PHL officials say the biggest expected travel day will be, "Sunday, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. That is our busiest day, and right now we anticipate 90,000 total passengers are going to be coming through the airport on Sunday," said Diane Gerace, PHL Spokesperson.

The next biggest day is Wednesday. In the passenger mix, it is expected there will be fewer road warriors and more holiday travelers with families.

Tianna Smith of Chester is traveling to Atlanta with three children today.

Her brother is down there and she also plans to celebrate her birthday.

The airport on its website has posted tips for non-frequent flyers.

For instance know your airline's baggage policy, not knowing the acceptable dimensions could mean an expensive up charge.

If flying American make sure you know which of its 5 terminals you will be departing from A-west to F.

If picking up someone expect crowded curbsides the advice use the free cell phone lot but don't move out until your passenger confirms they are at curbside.

"Go to the cell phone lot. It's a minute to the baggage claim area, very convenient. And as soon as you get that call from your party, make sure they are at curbside with their bags and ready to be picked up.

