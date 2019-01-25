Iconic 30th Street Station flip board heading to museum

For decades a trip to 30th Street Station isn't complete without checking out the iconic flip board.It has kept riders on track since 1971 but this weekend, it's coming down.And the future of the flip board remains unclear.It's a sound that's been associated with the 30th Street Station for decades but soak in the sights and sounds of the iconic flipping board while it lasts.In a matter of days, the board will be silenced and replaced with a modern digital display similar to the one from New York's Penn Station. Beth Toll is a spokesperson for Amtrak."Our beloved solari board is retiring this weekend. It is going to be safeguarded at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania until we can hopefully reincorporate it back into the station as part of our overall master redevelopment plan here at 30th Street," she said.Amtrak says it understands the significance of the flip board and how passengers have come to love it but an update of the board that's been around since the 70s is a must.Employees say a new sign will put the station in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act."The number one reason is that it is not ADA compliant but additionally it doesn't sink with our overall system," said Toll.As our cameras were rolling, passengers pulled out their cell phones to capture the sign in its full glory. Most were not happy to hear it will soon be coming down."The character and the beauty that we are losing at an all-time rate; thank you baby boomers, is outrageous to me and this is just one more example of the things that if I have children, they will never get to see," said David Alexander Jenkins of Rittenhouse.Susan McLeer of Mount Airy added, "It is like tearing down an architectural historic building and that is the thing that is sad and troubling."Yes, a piece of history is coming down to make room for modern updates, but if you're bitter about the board coming down, you may find comfort in knowing that Amtrak says it's working to bring it back in some capacity. Just how is not clear but it seems the sign is only coming down temporarily."It will be back so we like to say it's not goodbye, its see you later," said Toll.-----