Inclement weather impedes travel across region

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lehigh Valley saw freezing rain late Sunday morning that impacted travel around area roadways.The weather conditions mixed with the timing of one of the busiest travel days of the year caused headaches on the roads.Alex McCoy left Levittown early to head back to the Poconos "Yeah we left at 6:30. I'm driving to Berwick. It's already snowing there so I didn't want to get stuck in it. We left early."PennDOT and Pennsylvania Turnpike officials imposed speed restrictions for certain types of vehicles ,PENNDOT released this statement: "Due to the severity of today's winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the region."PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways."As of Noon Sunday, those restrictions included: Interstates 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties; Interstate 380 in Monroe County.In our region certain classes of vehicles had speed restrictions imposed on the Northeast Extension.For the lucky few that did not have to travel home today, they still hit the roads early to head to the supermarket to get ready for the Eagles game.Doug Lotz headed to the Giant in Allentown around 10 a.m."We're just trying to get some goodies for the game this afternoon. Should be an easy game for them. They are playing Miami so we hope they get the win," he said.