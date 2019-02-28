PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --After much anticipation and a fair share of opposition, the new Amtrak schedule board is finally up and running at 30th Street Station.
The new board was placed Wednesday but was not functional until Thursday morning. It replaces that iconic flip sign showing the status and gate number for each train.
The new version is digital and is ADA compliant.
There are also new information boards at each stairwell.
The old flip board is expected to be shipped to the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg.
