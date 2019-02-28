30TH STREET STATION

New digital Amtrak sign in operation at 30th Street Station

EMBED </>More Videos

New digital board operational at 30th Street Station: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., February 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
After much anticipation and a fair share of opposition, the new Amtrak schedule board is finally up and running at 30th Street Station.

The new board was placed Wednesday but was not functional until Thursday morning. It replaces that iconic flip sign showing the status and gate number for each train.

The new version is digital and is ADA compliant.

There are also new information boards at each stairwell.

The old flip board is expected to be shipped to the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelphilly newsamtrak30th street station
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
30TH STREET STATION
New Amtrak sign in place at 30th Street Station
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board heading to museum
Iconic 30th Street Station board to be removed over weekend
More 30th street station
TRAVEL
Buyer beware before you book your next vacation package
Atlantic City Rail Line to resume service on May 24
New Amtrak sign in place at 30th Street Station
Southwest gets FAA approval for flights to Hawaii
More Travel
Top Stories
Police: Suspect tied to Boston kidnapping case arrested in Delaware
Bryce Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year contract: AP source
U.S. attorney announces shooting indictment, rails against Philly DA
AccuWeather: Watch for snow during Friday morning commute
Philadelphia area prepares for Friday snow
Mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey, cleared in casino brawl
Israel attorney general recommends charges against Netanyahu
Woman gets 15 years for brick beating of 92-year-old grandfather
Show More
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
State board rules on Eagle's fan 'football flu' dispute
Truck, car collide in Warrington; hazardous fluid spilled
Route 309 reopens after crashes involving 20 vehicles in Montco
Civil rights legend remembered through food
More News