PA Turnpike tolls increased on Sunday

Tolls for the Pennsylvania Turnpike went up this past weekend.For the 11th year in a row, tolls went up 6 percent.At 12:01 a.m. Sunday, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle increased a dime for E-ZPass customers from $1.30 to $1.40 and 20 cents for cash customers from $2.10 to $2.30.If you were to travel the entire length of the turnpike, from Neshaminy Falls to Warrendale, it would cost you $50.40."The toll increase - like others since 2009 - is required to meet the PA Turnpike's legislatively mandated funding obligation to support the Commonwealth's public-transportation systems as well as to maintain and improve the 552-mile Turnpike," the PA Turnpike Commission said in a statement.