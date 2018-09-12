Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence

There were still flights coming in and out of the affected areas into Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, but as the day goes on, more cancellations are expected as Hurricane Florence moves closer to shore.Freshman Alex Abel evacuated Coastal Carolina University. She arrived in Philadelphia on her way home to Boston after everyone on campus was required to leave."I found a train ride from Myrtle Beach to Philadelphia for like an 11-hour ride and stayed here and now I'm flying home to Boston," Abel said.Florence is churning toward the East Coast, and time is running out to evacuate by plane. Many airlines are still waiving change fees.Fog in Philadelphia already impacted many morning flights, and hurricane related cancellations could soon start coming, particularly for flights in and out of Virginia, the Carolinas, and even parts of Georgia."This is not unlike a winter storm situation. The airlines are very proactive trying to get out in front of these situations so people don't show up at the airport only to find out their flight has been cancelled," Diane Gerace of the Philadelphia International Airport said.But Guy Triano is heading toward the storm zone. Triano, the regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania, will act as a liaison with government agencies."As this storm is constantly moving and tracking, we will make sure those supplies and resources and individuals move with that," Triano said.More than 700 Red Cross workers are either there or en route to the region to help, including more than two dozen from our area.------