TRAVEL

Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers land in Philly after emergency landing. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on August 16, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A jetliner bound for Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina after a mysterious odor filled the cabin.

The Frontier Airlines Flight 1674 finally landed around 5 a.m. Thursday; it was originally scheduled to land at 8 p.m. Wednesday.


The plane which took off from Orlando had to be diverted to Raleigh-Durham with 230 passengers and seven crew members aboard.

Sean Farhy of Bryn Mawr posted pictures on social media of a firefighter on board the plane.



Eight people complained of feeling sick from the smell, according to a Frontier Airlines spokesperson. Three of them were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

EMBED More News Videos

Frontier Airlines flight diverted because of unknown odor in cabin as reported during Action News at 10 on August 15, 2018.


"Safety and security of our crew and guests is our number one priority," the spokesperson said.
The plane taxied to the gate at Raleigh-Durham International Airport under its own power, said an RDU spokesman.

There is no word yet on what caused that odor.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia-bound flight diverted due to smell. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 16, 2018.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairlineflight emergencyillnessair travelphilly newsairline industry
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
TSA's 'Quiet Skies' program secretly watches passengers on planes
American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
Storms cause delays, cancellations at Philadelphia airport
More Travel
Top Stories
Woman killed on front porch of family member's West Phila. home
Young star athlete killed in West Oak Lane shooting
33 years after MOVE, rebuilt homes finally ready for residents
Montco nursing home evacuated following fire
Nick Foles not sweating Tom Brady handshake snub, respects Pats QB
Man, 24, shot in Queen Village
Walmart shooting suspect apologizes, bail set at $1M
AccuWeather: Summer Heat and Tracking Storms
Show More
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
New addition Wilson Ramos rallies Phillies past Red Sox in debut
'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud
Officials survey damage following floods in Upper Darby
Union workers march in support of immigrant rights
More News