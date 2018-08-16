Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor

These passengers were supposed to land in Philly last night at 8. They landed at 5am after a mysterious odor forced them to make an emergency landing in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/mHxQFswYvt — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) August 16, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3968476" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Frontier Airlines flight diverted because of unknown odor in cabin as reported during Action News at 10 on August 15, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3970509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia-bound flight diverted due to smell. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 16, 2018.

A jetliner bound for Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina after a mysterious odor filled the cabin.The Frontier Airlines Flight 1674 finally landed around 5 a.m. Thursday; it was originally scheduled to land at 8 p.m. Wednesday.The plane which took off from Orlando had to be diverted to Raleigh-Durham with 230 passengers and seven crew members aboard.Sean Farhy of Bryn Mawr posted pictures on social media of a firefighter on board the plane.Eight people complained of feeling sick from the smell, according to a Frontier Airlines spokesperson. Three of them were taken to a local hospital to be checked out."Safety and security of our crew and guests is our number one priority," the spokesperson said.The plane taxied to the gate at Raleigh-Durham International Airport under its own power, said an RDU spokesman.There is no word yet on what caused that odor.-----