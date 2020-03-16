Coronavirus: SEPTA switching to Saturday schedule; Amtrak, PATCO modify schedules

SEPTA
On Tuesday, SEPTA began operating an enhanced Saturday schedule on its Regional Rail Line, a 25% reduction. On Thursday, SEPTA said all Transit service (Bus, Trolley, Trackless Trolley, Market Frankford, Broad Street, Norristown High Speed Lines) will begin operating on a Saturday schedule starting Sunday, March 22. This timetable will be in effect 7 days a week, until further notice.
NHSL: Due to changing ridership levels and until further notice, all service will operate on a Saturday schedule 7 days a week beginning Sun., March 22. Market Frankford and Broad Street Line service will operate all-night train service during this time period.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 19, 2020
"Our customers should be mindful that there will be disruptions. There will be incidents where employees have difficulty getting to work. There will be places where we cannot run the service that we are advertising," said Scott Sauer, SEPTA's assistant general manager for operations.
Here is SEPTA's announcement
New Service Reductions to SEPTA Transit Starting Sunday, March 22
In an effort to maintain a safe environment for customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, SEPTA will reduce service levels for all Transit service,
including buses, the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, Trolleys and Norristown High Speed Line, starting Sunday, March 22.
Transit schedules will be similar to what SEPTA runs on a typical Saturday, and also consistent with changes that were put into place earlier this week on Regional Rail. With these adjustments, SEPTA will run all services on Saturday schedules - seven days a week - until further notice. This will include 24-hour train operations on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, which provide critical services for essential workers and those who need to access medical care. Schedules with Saturday service
SEPTA has worked closely with its union leadership to ensure that service is available for customers who work in essential jobs or who need access to essential services, while also balancing the need to keep customers and workers safe.
Even with services operating on a reduced schedule, customers and workers will be able to continue practicing social distancing. Ridership has declined approximately 60 percent on Transit modes and 80 percent on Regional Rail due to the closures of offices and businesses.
SEPTA has added extra cleaning and disinfecting at stations and on vehicles in recent weeks. In addition, some employees who would normally operate buses and trains will now be repositioned at transportation centers and transit loops to further enhance these cleaning efforts.
"I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our workforce has shown during this unprecedented crisis," said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. "Everyone is pulling in the same direction, and that gives me great hope that we will ultimately pull through this very trying time."
In addition to the schedule changes, starting on Friday, March 20, SEPTA will temporarily close outlying Regional Rail station ticket windows and waiting rooms. As with the service changes, this is being done in accordance with the health recommendations for social distancing. Fares will continue to be available for purchase at the five Center City Ticket Offices and the SEPTA Key Fare Kiosks at these stations. Until further notice, all cash fares paid on board trains for travel from an outlying station will be at the reduced Weekend/Evening rate. Please note: These closures to outlying ticket offices will not impact service - Regional Rail trains will continue to operate on all lines throughout the service area.
SEPTA will continue working in close cooperation with state, city and local health agencies during the COVID-19 crisis. All customers are urged to check SEPTA's website and Twitter account, @SEPTA, for the latest updates.
Amtrak
Amtrak's Keystone Line Service between Harrisburg and Philadelphia is suspended starting Wednesday. Starting Thursday, Amtrak's Pennsylvanian Trains running to Pittsburgh will be suspended. Amtrak's Northeast Corridor Line is running on a reduced schedule, about 40%.
Here is Amtrak's announcement:
Updates to Service
March 16, 2020, 6:00 pm ET
While Amtrak continues to operate across the nation, we have adjusted some services due to significantly reduced demand in key markets.
Other services may also be impacted as circumstances change and Café service will be suspended on some trains operating between Washington DC and New York City.
Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be contacted and typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.
Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, 2020. To change reservations, log in to your account or go to Modify Trip on Amtrak.com, or find your reservation from your account on the home screen in the Amtrak mobile app. A fare difference may apply to your new itinerary. If you want to cancel your reservation, you must call 800-USA-RAIL (not available via Amtrak.com or the app).
New Jersey Transit
New Jersey Transit is operating on regular weekday service.
You may see signs this morning asking you to keep the seats closest to your bus operator clear. Just an added precaution to help create additional social distancing to protect customers and operators. Thanks for your cooperation as we look for ways to keep everyone healthy. pic.twitter.com/VkxaHMYTVY— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 17, 2020
PATCO
Starting Tuesday, PATCO trains will run on a modified schedule "in the interest of the health and safety of our riders and employees."
⚠️WEEKDAY SERVICE CHANGE— PATCO (@RidePATCO) March 16, 2020
Starting Tuesday, 3/17, PATCO trains will run on a modified schedule in the interest of the health and safety of our riders and employees.https://t.co/NmZrj2bBIj pic.twitter.com/i5Y531dWA5
Here is PATCO's announcement:
PATCO Announces Schedule Modifications to Take Effect Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Schedule modifications support slowing spread of COVID-19, protect PATCO riders & employees and ensure continuity of services
The health and safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority. In response to coordinated efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, PATCO will implement changes to service starting Tuesday, March 17.
PATCO will adjust the frequency of service in order to protect the health and safety of PATCO customers and employees, as well meet the demands of current ridership. Acknowledging guidance that recommends people avoid large crowds, PATCO service will continue to operate at levels that support social distancing.
Service Changes
- Weekday Service:
- 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. - Trains every 60 minutes.
- 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. - Trains every 30 minutes.
- 5:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Trains every 15 minutes.
- 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. - Trains every 20 minutes.
- Weekend Service:
- Weekend service is expected to be modified as well with trains running every 30 minutes on both Saturday and Sunday. Exact schedule modifications will be posted when available.
- Customer Service:
- Customer service will remain available 24/7/365 at (856) 772-6900.
- Social media customer service hours will be available 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- FREEDOM Card Service Centers:
- Broadway Station Service Center hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Woodcrest Station Service Center closed until further notice.
PATCO is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments and ridership levels. Additional, real-time service adjustments will be made on-demand as necessary. For the latest service information, follow us on social media and sign up for our travel text alerts. For text alert details, visit RidePATCO.org/alerts
DART Services
All DART public transit services are operating as regularly scheduled.
Here is DART's announcement:
Update on DART Services
Wilmington --
As of Monday, March 16, all DART public transit services are operating as regularly scheduled. Due to the presence of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delaware and the direction of medical professionals, Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) has implemented several additional measures to clean facilities and vehicles used by the public to help limit the spread of the illness.
For customers who ride our public transit service, all DART buses have and continue to be thoroughly disinfected with vital oxide antimicrobial spraying solution and we are thoroughly cleaning areas of frequent contact throughout the day and night to keep our buses as clean as possible.
Our public facilities and lobbies are continually being disinfected including counters, public seating, door handles, and counters.
As of Tuesday, March 17, DART's ticket store at 718 N. Market Street will be closed; however, DART passes can be purchased through DART Pass, the mobile payment app, online, at Amtrak Station or DART Administration Buildings in Wilmington and Dover. A list of other sales locations is available at Ticket Outlets.
To support Delaware Public Schools, DART is offering students free bus rides on regularly scheduled bus routes to access school meal programs from 10 AM to 2 PM until schools are back in session.
The safety and well-being our customers and employees are our top priority. We know the importance of connecting people to their destinations, safely, and efficiently. We are closely monitoring this rapidly evolving situation through Delaware's Division of Public Health and the CDC to ensure that we have the most up-to-date information to guide our operations.
If you are feeling sick, please do not visit public facilities and avoid public transportation. For more information on the state's response to the Coronavirus, visit de.gov/coronavirus.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, please visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).