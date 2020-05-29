America's new road rules: How do you plan a summer vacation during the pandemic?

ABC's Becky Worley explained America's new road rules on "Good Morning America" Friday.
"In my home state Hawaii there is a 14 day quarantine rule," said Worley. "You can't leave your hotel room at all. Violations come with a $5,000 fine and up to a year in jail. So far, authorities say dozens of visitors have been cited and arrested."
The visitors bureau is coining the term "Aloha Later".
But it's very different in Wyoming, the slogan is "Wy responsibly" stating it's a wide open safe haven for visitors.
"We haven't really gone anywhere, that's probably why we're ready do something outside of our home," said Drew Williams Larned.
The Larned family is planning to go from Idaho to Montana but they're, "trying to be prepared for potentially needing to cancel the trip."
Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Dr. Thomas Frieden, advises travelers to "think ahead and think about the risks and the benefits."
He says research the local travel restrictions, and think through the steps to get there. Winging it he says is not a good idea.
"You want to make sure that where you're going, you're going to be welcome and you're going to be able to do the things that you plan to do, " said Frieden.
Helen Klump lives in Kentucky. Her family is planning a trip to Florida for a family reunion in July, but taking a flight from their home in Louisville to the Sunshine State can be tricky.
"I can see it being a bit challenging to keep a mask on our six-year-old for a two hour flight there, and then we have a layover in Baltimore for four hours," said Klump.
Another option is to drive to Florida.
But Florida, one of the most popular vacation destinations, has another consideration for visitors. If you are coming from the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, you must self isolate for 14 days in your vacation lodging.
"So if you're in an area that's low risk, you don't want to go to a high risk place. If you're an area that's high risk, you need to be really careful," said Frieden.
No matter where you are going, Frieden says there is one important thing to consider.
"If you have an underlying health condition like diabetes or kidney failure or you're older, you really need to think twice about exposing yourself to that kind of risk," said Frieden.
