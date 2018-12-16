U.S. & WORLD

TSA decides to end 'quiet skies' domestic surveillance program

TSA decides to end 'quiet skies' domestic surveillance program. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 16, 2018.

The Transportation Security Administration has decided to ends its controversial "quiet skies" domestic surveillance program.

The TSA had received widespread criticism that the program encourages Federal Air Marshals to spy on thousands of travelers who were not suspected of any crime or any act of terrorism.

The agency says Air Marshals no longer document the minor movements and behavior of flyers, such as whether they fidget at the airport or go to the bathroom during a flight.

