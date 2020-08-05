Vine St. Expressway, SEPTA's Regional Rail shut down due to unsecured barge on Schuylkill River

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An unsecured barge on the Schuylkill River is causing some travel delays in and around Philadelphia on Tuesday night.Officials says I-676 is closed from the Vine Street Expressway to 22nd Street due to the barge.Westbound traffic on the Vine must exit at Broad Street.All SEPTA Regional Rail service is also suspended until further notice due to a barge, officials said.The barge is currently located near the Vine Street Expressway Bridge, which is upstream from a SEPTA rail bridge at 30th Street.SEPTA says out of an abundance of caution, SEPTA is suspending Regional Rail service until the barge is secured or passes the rail bridge.The service suspension will likely continue through the end of tonight's service schedule.SEPTA says they will provide updates as soon as they are available.