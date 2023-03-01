WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
rapper

Travis Scott wanted for questioning after man says he was punched at Manhattan nightclub

WABC logo
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 5:37PM
Feds now involved in deadly Astroworld Fest investigation
EMBED <>More Videos

The FBI is now involved in Houston police's Astroworld Fest investigation with a public-facing website offered to upload photos and video.

NEW YORK -- Travis Scott is wanted for questioning by police after a man claimed the rapper punched him in the face at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday.

A sound engineer who works at Club Nebula in Midtown told the authorities that he was in a verbal dispute with Scott that escalated into a physical altercation around 2 a.m., police said.

The video featured above is from a Jan. 2022 report about the FBI investigating Travis Scott's deadly Astroworld Festival.

The 52-year-old victim alleged that the 31-year-old Scott punched him in the face and did $12,000 worth of damage to an audio speaker and a video screen, police said.

SEE ALSO: Travis Scott books 7-date Las Vegas residency months after deadly crowd crush in Houston

The victim didn't suffer visible injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

The suspect fled in a car, police said.

The NYPD is not naming a suspect at this time, but the victim claims it was rapper Travis Scott.

The Houston-born rapper has come under fire for safety surrounding his concerts, particularly the Astroworld Festival in Nov. 2021, where a mass-casualty crowd crush killed 10 people.

RELATED: Travis Scott says he never heard fans' screams for help

Scott has two children with Kylie Jenner.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW